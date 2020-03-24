The Centers for Children & Families offers TeleHealth therapy

(03/24/20) The Centers for Children and Families typically provides therapy to hundreds of children across the ArkLaMiss needing some extra help mentally and behaviorally.

“One of the things we know whenever kids are home, and especially when they start getting bored, that’s when you normally start to see some of the more problematic behaviors and it really feels like, it starts to compound during a crisis like this” says Kyle Roberts, Chief Marketing Officer at The Center for Children & Families.

Their in-home approach with the child, family and care givers makes their practice harder due to socail distancing. They’re hoping on the digital bandwagon to continue to provide important mental health services.

“We’re able to do everything from assesment all the way through treatment with our families through Telehealth, and so right now we’re able to utilize Zoom, which is HIPPA complient and it is used by a lot of doctor’s offices right now as well” he says.

The process is as simple as filling out a breif referal on their site. If you can’t connect to the internet, there are other ways of recieving therapy.

“We also can also conduct phone sessions as well” he says.

During tough times like this, they are going above and beyond to make sure every member of the family has someone to talk to.

“Even if the client is technically the child, these parents can absolutely can access the services through that to get the help they need during this” he says.

If you are interested in receiving these services, you can click here; this will take you to their referral page, as well as more information about their agency.

You can also call them at (318) 398-0945 for over the phone services or for any questions you may have.