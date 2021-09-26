The Captains of the Twin Cities’ Krewe of Janus announces its King and Queen Janus for their 39th annual Cocktail Party

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – And the Captains of the Twin Cities’ Krewe of Janus celebrated their 39th annual Cocktail Party.

where they announced their new King and Queen Janus for Mardi Gras this season and their Royal Court for this year.

All members, several sponsors and past kings and Queens were also invited to celebrate and enjoy some food, music and dancing.

The voting took place in June, so the winners were kept secret until tonight.

“I love being able to be part of the Captains, and be able to be here and announce

the King and Queen since I’m a past Queen, its kinda makes it fun” Says Captain Lucy Holtzclaw

And the wiener King was Leo Nelson, and the Queen was Jan Nelson, congratulations to you both.