The body of a missing 10-year-old child found in Covington

St. Tammany Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 10-year-old special needs child, Avani Clark (Photo: STPSO)

COVINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 14, 2021, around 7:30 PM, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office found the body of a missing special needs 10-year-old child five hours after she was reported missing by her mother.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, the child was identified as 10-year-old Avani Cook. Cook apparently entered a nearby pond and drowned.

“This is a horrible tragedy and my sincere condolences and sympathy goes to the family of the young girl lost, and for everyone who was involved with doing all they could to locate her safely,” said Sheriff Randy Smith.

This case will continue to be investigated by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

