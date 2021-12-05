The 50th Annual Kiwanis Christmas Parade returns after a hiatus last year due to COVID.

News

by: , Vallery Maravi

Posted: / Updated:

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Hundreds of people attended the Downtown West Monroe Christmas Parade

The parade returned to the Twin Cities after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

residents couldn’t resist sharing their excitement during these holiday events. 

Merry Christmas, West monroe! Oh we love it out here to see Trenton Street revive, and see all the businesses opening down here.” Says one local resident, Michael Barron. 

I love to bring the family out here, and get a lot of candy. We love the holidays.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories