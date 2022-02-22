MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)- The 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is officially underway with are “Jarod-a-thon” where Chief Meteorologist Jarod Floyd will be live on Facebook for 22 hours speaking to sponsors, St. Jude patients, and more on Facebook live. I had the chance to see Jarod in action behind the scenes as he was streaming all day long on Facebook live selling tickets, talking with families and spreading the good word of St. Jude.

The giveaway house is located on Frenchmansbend in Monroe. The house is estimated at around 400,000 dollars in value, is 2,600 sq. feet, has 3 bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Get your ticket online at DreamHome.org or call 800-726-9874. There are only 8,000 tickets available, so get them quick! All of the money raised helps St. Jude in their fight to end childhood cancer.

The link to the Facebook Live is HERE.