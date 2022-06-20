MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)–The 2022 Red White And Blue Airshow At The Monroe Regional Airport

Hundreds of people were in attendance checking out the Airmen In the sky fantastic aircraft

I Got A Chance To Catch Up With Some Of Those People About How Exciting The Airshow Has Been

Jerry Wall a retired army lieutenant serves as the squadron commander of the local Monroe aviation for the civil air patrol. The program provides teaching aerospace and stem education for anyone who wants to learn about aviation and offers hands-on training as well.



“Great to have something here since we haven’t had anything since 1989 and it gives people an idea to see what the aviation community is all about locally here,” says Wall

At the air show, many kids had the opportunity to sit in one of the aircraft of the u.s. air force auxiliary giving them an up-close and personal experience



“It’s very awesome I didn’t think I was going to get to do it today it’s kind of cool how many buttons you have to read at once. He’s taught me a lot so far and how do you have to hold it move left right up and down,” says Logan Spikes

I asked Logan does he ever sees himself being a pilot and he replies saying “kinda,” says Spikes

At the start of the show, we ask Jerry Wall which aircraft will the spectators look forward to at the show

“I think you’ll enjoy the viper oh that’s of that plane that will be flying and you’ll notice it flies really fast and really loud and so I think you’ll really enjoy seeing that,” says Wall

It’s been over 30 years since Monroe has had an airshow and everyone says it was a great time to see this weekend.