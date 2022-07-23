MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The 2022 Dixie Youth Baseball World Series back on the diamond Saturday afternoon at the East Ouachita Sports Complex.

57 regional teams of the south and about 180 games playing throughout the weekend. All eight fields were packed with teams from Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas, Tennessee and Alabama.

We saw teams from ages six through 11 under and also local teams take the fields and competed over the five divisions. Local teams we saw on the diamond were East Ouachita, Monroe and Ruston.

The Dixie Youth Baseball World Series continues Sunday July 24th, 2022 afternoon with first pitch set for 10:30 am at East Ouachita Sports Complex.