Thanks to recent weather events, local grocery stores and restaurants are suffering

Recent weather events, causing icy conditions has affected travel across our area. This includes getting necesities to local grocery stores and restaurants are suffering.

“We’ve been in Monroe since 1972, and this is the first time that I remember it being like this, ” says David Hearn, owner of Catfish Cabin.

Simply put – this week’s weather has impacted our way of life. That includes several area business owners who’ve not only lost money, but are now under limited portions of food or gas.

“All of the shipments have stopped, until maybe Saturday or Sunday, ” says Laddie Aulakh, owner of Calhoun Groceries. “No gas, anything in the stores right now.”

Thanks to treacherous road conditions, grocery goods have come to a screeching halt. Some chains are forced to close up shop for days at a time.

“Bread, milk, eggs, all of those staple goods is what people have really been after, ” says Jackie Lawrence, owner of Mac’s Fresh Market. “This week, that stuff is just going to be awhile before they get here.”

Grocery chain Brookshire’s has been hampered by the lack of delieveries. They released a statement, in short, saying, “As soon as road conditions are safe, our logistics team will be able to receive shipments from suppliers and send our trucks to stores.”

These owners say shortages could last until this weekend. But, at this time this gives business owners a chance to open their hearts to employees during a time of need.

“I’ve got employees that expect a paycheck, ” says Hearn. “I’m going to take care of them and that was one thing my dad taught my brother and I, ‘You take care of the government, take care of your taxes, take care of your bills, and take care of your people and everything else will take care of itself.”