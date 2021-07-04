Texas Woman Arrested In West Monroe

West Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Monroe police department was called to the academy parking lot after gunshots were called in. They say 39-year-old Yeshikya Williams from Arlington, Texas is responsible.

Shots were fired on constitution drive near academy sports just after midnight on Sunday morning. Officials say it was the result of a road rage incident.

Police say 39-year-old Yeshikya Williams, a woman from Arlington, Texas is responsible for pulling the trigger.

Arrest reports show the victim was traveling on the interstate with his 12-year-old daughter in the passenger seat. when they were suddenly cut off by a blue Camaro.

After getting off the interstate. The victim and Yeshikya Williams who was driving the Camaro. allegedly began having a verbal altercation. After the victim cut into the Camaro’s lane in an attempt to turn onto constitution drive.

Gunshots went off. Leaving two bullet holes and the driver’s window shattered.

Officers made contact with Williams who told officers she shot the gun towards the vehicle in an attempt to get away.

After officers reviewed cell phone footage of the incident, it was determined that Williams was not in any danger when the vehicle merged into her lane.