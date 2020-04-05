Texas troopers begin screening travelers from Louisiana

A sign along I-10 informing persons who travel from Louisiana to quarantine is shown Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Beaumont, Texas. The state is ratcheting up restrictions on neighboring Louisiana, one of the growing hot spots for coronavirus in the U.S. Just two days after Texas began requiring airline passengers from New Orleans to comply with a two-week quarantine, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said state troopers will now also patrol highway entry points at the Louisiana border. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

ORANGE, Texas (04-05-2020) — Texas state troopers are now screening travelers coming into the state from Louisiana in accordance with an executive order issued by Gov. Greg Abbot.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Stephanie told KDFM-TV that troopers began stopping vehicles on Interstate 10 near Orange in southeast Texas and requiring travelers to complete a travel form called for in Abbot’s order.

The screening comes as state health officials on Sunday reported at least 6,669 cases and 118 COVID-19 deaths in Texas. The vast majority of those who contract COVID-19 recover.

