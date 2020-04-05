Texas troopers begin screening travelers from Louisiana

ORANGE, Texas (04-05-2020) — Texas state troopers are now screening travelers coming into the state from Louisiana in accordance with an executive order issued by Gov. Greg Abbot.
Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Stephanie told KDFM-TV that troopers began stopping vehicles on Interstate 10 near Orange in southeast Texas and requiring travelers to complete a travel form called for in Abbot’s order.
The screening comes as state health officials on Sunday reported at least 6,669 cases and 118 COVID-19 deaths in Texas. The vast majority of those who contract COVID-19 recover.
