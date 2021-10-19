Texas Roadhouse Announces Tuition Reimbursement for Hourly Employees

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Texas Roadhouse is starting a new tuition reimbursement program for team members interested in earning a college degree. Any employee who works 30 hours or more weekly and qualify for the benefits will be eligible for $5,250 in annual reimbursement for classes at an accredited university, when a C average is maintained.

Also, West Monroe’s Texas Roadhouse will host an hiring event on Monday, October 25, 2021. To schedule an in-person interview, visit https://texasroadhouse.jobdetails.io/hiringday/.