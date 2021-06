POLLOK, Tx. (KTVE/KARD) — A 10-year-old boy has died after drowning in a backyard pool in Pollok, Texas on Saturday.

According to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Department, they received a call around 7:33 P.M. for a drowning on Julie Road.

After arriving on the scene, deputies performed CPR an transported the child to a local hospital. The child was pronounced dead after medical staff attempted to resuscitate him.

The incident is under investigation.