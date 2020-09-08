Texas man charged with abuse of a corpse

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A Texas man accused of abusing a corpse has been arrested.
Jackie Shanz, 22, of Abilene, was booked into the Taylor County Jail on Sunday. He was charged with abuse to a corpse after allegedly carrying a human corpse without legal authority.
According to police reports, the suspect said a woman he was with at a friend’s home fell asleep in her car. He said he found the woman dead in the vehicle the next morning, then he drove the corpse to her residence, carried the body inside, placed her on the couch and left.
The police later found the body of the woman, identified as Mindy Hagan in a warrant, on the couch. Her death is now under investigation.
Shanz’s bond was set to $7,500.
