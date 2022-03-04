EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD), working with the Rainbow City (Alabama) Police Department teamed up to arrest a man who they say sent ‘explicitly lewd’ messages to a undercover cop posing as a 13-year-old.

Official say the EPPD’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit received a request for assistance from the Rainbow City Police Department, who were working an ‘Online Solicitation of a Minor’ operation.

As part of the operation, an undercover Rainbow City Police investigator posing as a minor was contacted by a person later identified as 46 –year old Bobbie Lee Lankford of El Paso.

Police say Lankford sent explicitly lewd messages, and nude photographs of himself to a person he believed to be a 13-year-old female.

Rainbow City Police requested help from the EPPD in the execution of two arrests warrants for Lankford and the seizure of electronic communication devices used for the solicitation of a minor.

According to an EPPD release, Thursday morning, their ICAC detectives – along with agents from the Homeland Security Investigations Human Trafficking and Child Exploitation Taskforce – executed a search

warrant at a home along the 3700 block Moonlight Avenue in El Paso.

Lankford was arrested, the devices were seized, and he was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility under two warrants for Fugitive from Justice.

EPPD officials add that, based on preliminary forensic examination of the devices, additional charges are expected to be filed.

