Texas, Lafayette men killed in three-vehicle I-10 crash in Acadia Parish

UPDATE, 6:43 p.m.: A three-vehicle crash near I-10 mile marker 69 in Acadia Parish claimed the lives of two men Thursday.

Erik Antonio Munos, 28, of Lafayette, and Johnny Gene Carson, 60, of Spring, Texas were both killed in the crash, according to Louisiana State Police Troop I Public Information Officer Thomas Gossen.

Munos was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado west on I-10. For reasons still under investigation, the Silverado struck a guardrail then ran off the roadway, crossing the median. Upon entering the eastbound lanes, the Silverado collided with an 18-wheeler and then was struck by a 2014 Ford F350, being driven by Carson. At some point during the crash, Munos was ejected from the Silverado.

Due to the severity of the crash, it is unclear if Munos was bucked up. Carson was restrained but suffered fatal injuries. Both Munos and Carson were pronounced dead at the scene by the Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office. The driver of the 18-wheeler was buckled and was uninjured. The driver of the 18-wheeler submitted a breath sample and had no alcohol present and showed no signs of impairment. Toxicology samples were obtained from both Munos and Carson; results are pending. This crash remains under investigation.

ORIGINAL POST: ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana State Police say two people were killed in the crash Thursday morning on I-10 East near mile marker 69. Authorities say the crash happened after a vehicle crossed the median and struck an 18-wheeler.

I-10 East is closed at LA 97 (Evangeline Highway). Motorists are advised to use LA 97 South to US 90 East as an alternate route.

