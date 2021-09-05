Terrebonne Parish announces disaster recovery supply sites for Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Terrebonne Parish residents can pick up water, ice, MRE’s and tarps at the certain locations in the parish beginning at 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The locations are listed below:

• Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center, 346 Civic Center Blvd. in Houma

• Bayou Dularge Fire Dept. (Central Station), 1767 Bayou Dularge Rd. in Theriot

• Grand Caillou Fire Dept. (Central Station), 6129 Grand Caillou Rd. in Dulac

• South Terrebonne High School, 3879 Hwy 24 in Bourg

• Montegut Recreation Gym, 107 Recreation in Montegut

• Living Word Church, 1916 Hwy 311 in Schriever

• Bayou Blue Fire Dept. (Central Station), 1870 Bayou Blue Rd. in Houma

• Ward 7 Citizens Center, 5006 Hwy 56 in Chauvin

• Donner Community Center**, 361 Azalea Dr. in Donner

• Pointe-aux-Chenes Gas Station, 581 Hwy 665 in Montegut (available no sooner than noon on Sunday)

These locations will be updated at a later time:

Mechanicville Gym – 2814 Senator St./Percy Gabriel in Houma

Check out Terrebonne Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Facebook for more information.

