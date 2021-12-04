Tenant displaced by Sterlington Apartment Fire

STERLIGNTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Ouachita Parish Fire Department continues to investigate the cause of the fire at a Sterlington apartment complex on Francis Ave.

Firefighters arrived on the scene immediately after the fire broke out to find severe damages.

Terrence Morris, is one of the tenants from the first floor, and he says he’s glad people made it alive.

“I just hoped that it didn’t take everything that I had and what I’ve been working on. Fortunately no one got hurt.” Says Morris.

So, that’s the main thing about it, I guess everything else could be replaced.” He says.

Morris says he was at work when he found out about the fire. Even though the worst part was centered on the second floor, he says water started dripping down through the ceiling causing it to peel off.

“It was already drenched, and really couldn’t just see because it was kinda dark and still kinda smoky. I just turned back at the door because I couldn’t do anything at that point because it was already over.” Says Morris.

The cause of the fire continues to be under investigation, and fire chief ,Dusty Harris, says they’re gathering as much information as possible.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, but as for right now, all the information we’ve gotten so far, we don’t have anything that suggests that this is an intention to set fire.” Says Harris.

Morris says he remains positive during these hard times. He says he will take it day by day.

“That’s the way life is, you know. I’m just kinda grateful that I’m still here and being able to talk about it too. So. I guess, with that being said, you gotta take it easy, take one day at a time and be careful.” He says.

Morris says he is receiving help by The Red Cross, and he’s currently staying at a local hotel.