Temporary parking lot closure at Forsythe Boat Landing to begin on September 13th

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The city of Monroe has announced a temporary parking lot closure at Forsythe the Boat Landing due to a new project the city will be working on for the next three weeks. This temporary parking lot closure will begin on September 13th.

The City says only portions of the Forsythe boat landing will be closed.

The new project will install additional drainage structures and it will be mostly focused on the east half of the parking lot and two adjacent driveways at northeast and southeast corners.

The west half of the parking lot will remain open at this time. But the closures will remain in place 24/7. This construction activity will run through Friday October 1st.

The city of Monroe asks all residents to pay attention to work crews and equipment.