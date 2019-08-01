Tellis returns to court in August on second-degree murder charge

MONROE, La. (The News-Star) — (7/31/19) According to our partners at The News-Star, Quinton Tellis returns to court on Aug. 14 for a status hearing.

He was indicted on May 17 on one count of second-degree murder in connection with the 2015 death of Ming-Chen Hsiao, a recent University of Louisiana Monroe graduate.

The hearing follows a June 18 not guilty plea entered in 4th Judicial District Court.

Randall Donald was assigned by the court to serve as Tellis’ attorney on May 13, and Donielle Staten enrolled as co-counsel in June.

Read more at The News-Star.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.