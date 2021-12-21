Teenager tragically killed in a two-car crash in Ouachita Parish.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Just days until Christmas, another family is receiving devastating news following the heartbreaking death of 17-year-old Logan Temple of Wisner.

According to the Louisiana State Police, Logan Temple was traveling south on Stubbs-Vinson Road when he failed to yield at the stop sign at the intersection with U.S. Hwy 80.

The investigation reveals Temple was driving a 2017 Honda Civic. The Civic was struck in the driver side door by a 2020 Mack Dump truck that was traveling west on U.S. Hwy 80.

In a statement sent to KTVE, Temple’s step-mom, Leslie Smith, says:

“Logan was a loving and outgoing person. Logan loved everything about life and he loved everyone he came across. He had a heart of gold and never wanted to see his friends or loved ones hurting. Logan had just recently told me when he graduated he wanted to build power lines with his dad! Logan will be missed by so many but we can take comfort in knowing he is in heaven sitting at the feet of Jesus. On behalf of the Denmon, Smith and Temple family thank you to each and everyone who has reached out to us during this time.”

Officials say the other passenger inside the Civic was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the truck was not injured.

A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis. The crash still remains under investigation.