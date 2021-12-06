Teenage boy fatally stabbed at Florida Park

UPDATE: December 6, 2021 7:15 a.m.

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Authorities have arrested a local teen in connection with the stabbing. According to the Lynn Haven Police Facebook page, officers arrested 14-year-old Savien Craven of Callaway in connection to the stabbing and are charging him with murder, and aggregated battery.

Police say they received a call about the incident around 5:40 p.m. on Sunday at Cain Griffin Park.

Upon arrival, they found two victims with stab wounds to the chest and torso. Both were transported to the hospital for their injuries.

Authorities searched the area and later found Craven hiding under a parked car, whereupon he was taken into custody.

One of the victims, a local 14-year-old, died from their injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital. The other victim is in critical condition and was flown to another hospital.

As a result of this investigation, officers have judged this incident as a drug deal gone bad.

UPDATE: December 5, 2021 8:35 p.m.

UPDATE: December 5, 2021 7:58 p.m.

News 13 will post more details as they become available. Authorities said to avoid the area if possible.