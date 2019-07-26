Triple-A surveys tech use while driving

(7/26/19) Triple A says folks between the ages of 55 and 75 are likely to get more distracted while using technology behind the wheel.

They had people in different age groups use some of their car’s tech while they were driving, and even when they were doing simple things like tuning the radio.

Drivers between the ages of 55 and 75 took their eyes off the road about 8 seconds longer than the people between the ages of 21 and 36.

