The American Red Cross shares how their lifesaving tech helps them act quickly and efficiently

(8/28/19) Emergency response teams need to act quickly and technology helps them.

Red Cross Disaster Operations Vice President Brad Kieserman says the organization is moving away from making gut-decisions on how to spread resources.

Now the Red Cross uses RC View, a multi-layered computer program that dissects a disaster.

It collects critical data from federal, state and local agencies and even social media.

Kieserman says to download the Red Cross Emergency app, where you can get weather updates, safety tips and information about shelters and feeding stations near you before and during the storm.

