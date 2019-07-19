Social Media Addiction and Its Effects

(7/19/19) Research suggests the average person now has seven social media accounts and the addiction to them could be affecting our mental health.

Susan Kristinak with Northwest Health in Springdale says while social media gives, it can also take away. Especially when people are leaning on it too much.

When we get on social media, we are looking for reinforcement… a sense of confirmation.

We want to show the best of ourselves, but when that doesn’t measure up, Kristinak says “that’s where the sadness comes in again.”

