New app auto calls 911, voice-activated code word

(WTNH) — (12/11/19) A new app will automatically call 9-1-1 and record emergencies when you say a safe word.

“UR-Safe” is now available for both Apple and Android phones.

Users can call out their safe word, even if their phone is across the room. The device will instantly record the incident, send the person’s name to police, and store a streamed video on a designated person’s smartphone.

The app is programmed to the owner’s voice, so no one else can trigger it.

