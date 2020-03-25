Louisiana Tech’s Food Pantry temporarily closed due to COVID-19

RUSTON, LA. (03/25/2020)– Louisiana Tech University created a food pantry as a source to assist students with nutrition needs. Now that the state is under a stay at home order due to the coronavirus, the pantry lost their volunteers.

“Which are obviously my students, and so not having those hands and legs has really handicapped the food pantry operation,” Catherine Fontenot with the university food pantry said.

Fontenot says before closing, students were able to stop by one last time, in hopes that they would have enough for the next few weeks.

“They may have to plan a little bit better now to plan for what they need going forward,” Fontenot said.

Fontenot says there are a few places, like Christian Community Action, who could provide extra food for students who are still in the area.

“They not only food, they also provide gently used clothing,” Fontenot said. “They also provide some forms of support and then anumber of the churches in the area also provide food pantries.”

Fontenot says the university is doing what they can to provide students with the help they need.

“It’s just been a real challenging time to continue business as usual,” Fontenot said. “When you’ve had to move people off campus, it really restricts what you can do and our new normal has just been really challenging for everybody.”

Fontenot says the campus cafeteria, the Tech Table, will stay open for the students who remain on campus. The food pantry will be available for students starting Monday from noon to 4.