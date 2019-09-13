How hackable is your password?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – (9/13/19) A recent survey revealing the internet’s most vulnerable passwords showed “123456” is the most common password, with 23.2 million accounts using the easy-to-crack code.

The survey, by the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), analyzed passwords belonging to accounts worldwide that had been breached. Several combinations of numbers made up the top 10, while “blink182” was the most popular musical artist and “superman” the most common fictional character.

The top 10 most common passwords were:

123456

123456789

qwerty

password

111111

12345678

abc123

1234567

password1

12345

“iloveyou” just missed out on the top 10, while “monkey” and “dragon” made surprise appearances in the top 20.

Cyber security experts recommend users do not use the same password for multiple accounts.

“That’s really the one thing we’re trying to protect against the most is people using their something@gmail.com and the same password and then using that email address and password at their bank, at their other email at work, everywhere, their insurance, their investments and everything,” Chris Wright with Citadel Systems said. “If you’re using the same on everywhere, then I can probably go search your information on the dark web and use that to log into something else.”

Wright suggested if there’s no limit on how many characters you can use, then it is best to use a pass phrase, instead of a password.

“I use the example, ‘My nephew James loves guacamole.’ Unless you know my family, you probably don’t know I have a nephew James,” Wright said.

