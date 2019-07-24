Facebook alerts parents about a Messenger Kids design flaw

(CNN) – (7/24/19) The company says it has recently notified parents about a technical issue that allowed children to join group chats with friends of friends who hadn’t been approved by their parents.

Facebook says it has since turned off the affected group chats and provided parents with additional resources about Messenger Kids and internet safety.

It’s unclear how long the flaw was active in the app.

Messenger Kids is a free app offering what Facebook calls a “controlled environment” for children under 13.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.