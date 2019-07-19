FaceApp under investigation as a possible threat to national security

(7/19/19) As of this morning, the trending app “FaceApp” is Apple’s number one app in the U.S. but now, amid new revelations that FaceApp’s parent company is based in Russia, key lawmakers are ringing alarm bells about American’s privacy and national security.

The DNC has already alerted 2020 presidential campaigns warning them to NOT download this app fearing that Russia may be ablet o access Americans’ photographs and search history.

Cyber experts warn Americans to avoid downloading FaceApp for now, and if you’ve already got it, it’s safest to hit delete.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.