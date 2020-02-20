Eye on Scams: Imposters posing as Microsoft tech support staff

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Microsoft announced that they are no longer providing technical assistance, software updates, or bug fixes for Windows 7.

It’s big news for users of the popular operating system.

But, scammers are now taking advantage of this trying to get money out of customers.

Scammers are using this opportunity to confuse Windows users into paying to update what scammers are calling their “expired Windows license” whether the customer needs to or not, according to recent Better Business Bureau Scam Trackers reports.

Here’s how the scam works: You receive a call from someone claiming to be a concerned Microsoft employee. The scammer explains you need to upgrade your Windows operating system to make sure your computer stays working.

They say you need to upgrade from Windows 7 to Windows 10, or simply that your Windows license is expiring. The caller may convince you to pay yearly fees that don’t exist or request remote access to your computer to install software.

Laurian Clause, with the Better Business Bureau of Acadiana, said, “They’re collecting these fees that are nonrefundable, and or asking to gain remote access to the computer which is leaving our consumers victim to identity theft because once they gain access, they have all the personal information obtained.”

If you pay the fees the scammer wants, you could lose hundreds of dollars.

Clause explained, “Your operating system will no longer work, and so for a fee they can upgrade you, and you just need to pay this annual fee and the annual fee does not exist.”

Microsoft says the company never calls customers offering support.

“Microsoft does not contact you for personal assistance with your tech-support. You reach out to them so if any tech-support that’s calling you unsolicited is scam-related activity,” added Clause.

Here are tips from the BBB to help you avoid this Microsoft expiring license scam:



Don’t trust unsolicited callers.

Make sure you double-check unusual claims. If someone calls you claiming you have a computer problem you don’t know existed, don’t take their word for it.

Never allow a stranger remote access to your computer. If you have a genuine tech problem, get help from a reputable company.

Get tech information straight from the source.

