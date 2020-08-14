Tax renewals on ballot for Saturday’s election in Tallulah

TALLULAH, La (08/14/20) — The two tax renewals on the ballot in the city of Tallulah are nothing new, they’re renewals of previous taxes.

“First is about $140,000 it brings in for general purposes to supplement the fire and police departments. The second part brings in about $130,000 and that’s for streets, roads, and drainage,” said Charles Finlayson, Mayor of Tallulah.

The general purposes renewal will levy a 9.34 mills property tax. The drainage and road renewal will levy an 8.81 mills property tax.

“This is something we really need and I can promise you if this passes, we will spend every nickel wisely,” said Finlayson.

If the taxes are renewed, Mayor Finlayson says there’s already a plan in place to use the money.

“Hopefully if we get this, we can start immediately repairing some streets. We have two streets that we’re gonna try to overlay part of,” said Finlayson.

If the taxes aren’t renewed, it could impact both the fire and police departments with job layoffs and other supplies.

“Currently, the Tallulah Fire Department is one of the smallest in the area. We only have five full-time personnel and 16 volunteer firefighters,” said Harold Allen, Chief of Fire, City of Tallulah.

“If the tax doesn’t pass, it’s a detriment to not only the police department, the fire department, as well as the city. The money goes towards funding training, equipment, all types of resources for both departments,” said Buster McCoy, Chief of Police, City of Tallulah.

Both taxes would be renewed for a 10 year period ending in 2030, “it’s imperative that we continue this tax. Like others have said, this is not a new tax. It’s a renewal. We can’t afford to lose any revenue,” said Allen.

Mayor Finlayson wants to remind residents that because these taxes are not new to the city, there is no increase to the tax.