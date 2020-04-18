Task force to help Arkansas’ economic recovery from COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (04-18-2020) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has created a task force to help the state recover economically from restrictions that were put in place to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The governor announced Saturday the task force will be led by Steuart Walton, the grandson of Walmart founder Sam Walton.

Walmart is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Hutchinson says the group will focus on helping small businesses because “that’s where we want to be able to get back to work.”

State health officials say one more person has died in Arkansas after contracting the coronavirus, bringing the state’s death toll to 38.

