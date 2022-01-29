West Monroe (KTVE/KARD) —

The sports world is in a maze of questions after reports of Tom Brady, seven-time Super Bowl champion is reportedly retiring from the NFL after 22 seasons.

After ESPN first reported Brady’s retirement on Saturday, according to unidentified sources, Brady called Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht to say he has not made a decision, according to two people who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the private nature of the conversations.

Brady whose widely considered the greatest quarterback to play the game, Brady won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots in 20 seasons playing for coach Bill Belichick. He joined the Buccaneers in 2020 and led them to the second Super Bowl title in franchise history.

Brady would leave the sport as the career leader in yards passing (84,520) and Touchdowns (624). However as the question remains will there be more?