Tallulah works on solutions for water plant

TALLULAH, La. (09/04/19)– The city of Tallulah has been dealing with water plant issues for years. That’s why city council has come up with an Interim Plan. It was suggested by the state to buy more time for a more permanent plan. This is currently in the works, but will only last about 5 years.

“Our number one priority is clean drinking water, we are having a few problems with administrative orders, but we are working with what we’ve got in Tallulah,” Gloria Owens Hayden, Mayor of Tallulah, said.

In the meantime, the city has come up with three options for a permanent plan. That includes rehabilitating the existing treatment plant, building a new water plant by using some parts of the existing plant, or constructing a brand new water plant.

“At this particular time, I feel like we need a new water plant, because the one that we have is old it’s dilapitated, and we’re going to have to continue to have to fix it, but it’s up to the citizens,” Mayor Hayden said.

Mayor Hayden says one of the misconceptions citizens may have is that the plant would have to be paid for up front, but that’s not the case. A new plant would also be one million dollars cheaper than fixing the existing plant.

“Their new water rates will not go up until the new water plant has been built, and I think we need to go back to the table and visit that, but that’s up to the council how we deal with that,” Mayor Hayden said.

Mayor Hayden also invites everyone to a meeting next Monday at 6pm at city hall to discuss possible solutions.