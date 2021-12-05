Tallulah hosted their 11th Annual Christmas Along The Bayou Arts & Crafts Fair.

TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The 11th Annual Christmas event is finally here, and Tallulah residents couldn’t wait any longer, so they took over the dancing floor.

Friends and families couldn’t hold the excitement to be part of this traditional event in tallulah.

“Everybody likes to spend time together, you know. It’s joyful.” Says 13-year-old local resident, Jimetria.

I wish you all a Merry Christmas and I hope you all enjoy yourselves.” She says.

And other residents chose to enjoy spending the time on the dancing floor.

“The DJ sort of made me come over there and start remembering how to exercise back in the day, and I just enjoyed it, and showed him that his teacher can still move, that’s all.“ Says another local resident, Hazel Suluki.

And she wasn’t the only one on the dancing floor, Tallulah’s mayor, Charles Finlayson, says, although they’re still taking Covid precautions, he says he’s glad to see everything getting back to normal.

“Family and friends count a lot. And that’s what I think about every Christmas. I’m thankful for surviving the virus, and like I said, things are back to normal. You still gotta be careful, but we can have fun, again.” Says mayor Finlayson.

Suluki says this event is a great start for Tallulah to kick-off with the holidays

“I want my children and citizens to be excited about the holidays. The weather is so beautiful and I want them to be energized, so if music will help them get energetic, I think they should play the music and do a little something.” Says Suluki.