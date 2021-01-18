Tallulah honors Dr. Martin Luther King through city-wide motorcade

TALLULAH, AL (KTVE/KARD) “We need more love in the world today” says Minister Larry Harvey, a Tallulah Resident.

It didn’t take long for the line of cars to grow at Tallulah elementary. Typical MLK services were cancelled due to the pandemic, but this didn’t stop residents from getting creative. So they took to the streets in an organized motorcade to not only honor his legacy, but to also reflect on his accomplishments to history.

“We’re trying to keep the dream alive. dr. king stood for social justice, and he stood for equal opportunity for everyone” says Harvey said.

“Marching for peace and unity, you know, and as a young girl that’s all I was instilled in seeing. That’s what my mom, that’s what we watched and to this day I hold it dearly because that’s what I’m praying for is we will find peace and unity” says Tallulah resident Kathy Gulttry.

“He’s done so much for our people. He’s sacrificed his life, and it’s so much that he’s done that we should never forget.” says Marjorie Day, District 4 Council Member with the City of Tallulah

“He made so many waves for us, you know. He died for his people and I give him the honor and I give him the glory. And so we magnify his name and I thank God for what he’s done for us” says Tallulah resident Melda Carter.

“This is an occasion to continue the march for freedom and justice for all, which is what his life is about, and still is” says Attorney Raymond L. Cannon, a Tallulah resident.

“It means a day of service, giving back, people coming together and still continuing to work for the dream, to work toward the dream, and to make it work for all colors and all races” says Tallulah resident Detra Griffin.