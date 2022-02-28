WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The City of West Monroe and partners announced their plans to continue the “Take West Monroe to the Next Level” campaign.

According to a press release, several strategies to carry out the project were announced at a press conference on Monday, February 28 by the City of West Monroe leaders, the West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce, Ouachita Green and Keep West Monroe Beautiful.

Take West Monroe to the Next Level, is a community campaign to encourage business owners, residents, nonprofit organizations and others to take greater pride in West Monroe, particularly in the community’s appearance. The campaign encourages people to look at all aspect of our community-homes, storefronts, neighborhoods, waterways, public places, etc. The campaign also encourages people to become actively involved in their community. If we work together, we can truly Take West Monroe to the Next Level. City of West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell

The following programs will be available in the coming weeks:

Business Façade Grants- Keep West Monroe Beautiful will be offering grants this spring to businesses located within the City of West Monroe’s corporate limits. Two $250 grants and one $500 grant will be awarded to businesses to help take their business to the Next Level by improving the façade or exterior appearance of that property. Examples of projects could include new paint, landscape, signage, lighting, etc. Grant recipients must match the award dollar for dollar to receive these grants. Applications are due to Keep West Monroe Beautiful by April 10. For more information email info@kwmb.la

Keep West Monroe Beautiful will be offering grants this spring to businesses located within the City of West Monroe’s corporate limits. Two $250 grants and one $500 grant will be awarded to businesses to help take their business to the Next Level by improving the façade or exterior appearance of that property. Examples of projects could include new paint, landscape, signage, lighting, etc. Grant recipients must match the award dollar for dollar to receive these grants. Applications are due to Keep West Monroe Beautiful by April 10. For more information email info@kwmb.la Frame the Drain – The City of West Monroe will partner with Keep West Monroe Beautiful and Ouachita Green to launch a new public art project called “Frame the Drain”. Local artists will be selected to create public works of art around storm drains to illustrate the need for watershed protection and to remind the public the at all drains lead to the Ouachita River. Artistic entries will be sought for this project later this spring. More information will be made available through Keep West Monroe Beautiful, and artists are encouraged to follow the Northeast Louisiana Arts Council for updated.

– The City of West Monroe will partner with Keep West Monroe Beautiful and Ouachita Green to launch a new public art project called “Frame the Drain”. Local artists will be selected to create public works of art around storm drains to illustrate the need for watershed protection and to remind the public the at all drains lead to the Ouachita River. Artistic entries will be sought for this project later this spring. More information will be made available through Keep West Monroe Beautiful, and artists are encouraged to follow the Northeast Louisiana Arts Council for updated. Spring Poster Contest- A spring poster contest will be held for elementary, currently in grades K-5 in west side schools using the theme “Keep West Monroe Cleaner and Greener”. Entries are due by Friday, April 1 and may be dropped off at West Monroe City Hall. Prizes will be awarded for top entries. Please include the student’s name, fade and school on the back of the entry before submitting.

For more information about these programs, contact the West Monroe Mayor’s Office at 318-396-2600 or email mayorsoffice@westmonroe.la.gov