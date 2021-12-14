Take a ride with Santa this weekend in Monroe

MONORE, LA (KTVE/KARD)–Santa will be in Monroe this weekend, Saturday December 18th for a special holiday event. Come get your picture taken with Santa on the Christmas Express.

Delta Southern Railroad will decorate their train with Santa onboard. The event will start on the Monroe end of their line and head towards Sterlington. The Christmas Express will make 4 or 5 stops in designated areas with Santa on the train to wave at the kids, hand out candies, and photo opportunities.

Santa will make 4 stops: Highland Park Baptist Church on Oliver Road, Lumen Headquarters (formerly CenturyLink), OCS and Sterlington High School.

The KTVE/KARD team will be exclusively on the train with Santa who will be handing out candy and taking pics with kids.