Take a look at the candidates running for Mayor of Bastrop

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Louisiana News
Arkansas News
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
ArkLaMiss Now
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Crime
Top Stories
Volunteers needed to help clean up the zoo this Saturday
Video
State Superintendent visits Livingston Parish Schools
Video
UPDATE: Missing woman in El Dorado found safe, according to police
1st-degree murder suspect accidentally released from Lafayette arrested in Georgia
Video
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Submit your weather pics
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, March 19th
Top Stories
Greek alphabet no longer used to name tropical systems, hurricane committee says
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Thursday, March 18th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, March 18th
SEVERE WEATHER: Power Outages
PHOTOS: Storm damage reported during severe weather outbreak in Mississippi
Video
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
NFL
MLB
Big Tournament
The Simmons’ Duck Report
Top Stories
Several Warhawks shined in front of NFL scouts
Video
Top Stories
Union Parish and Louisiana Tech alum Bobby Holly shaves off hair in honor of late mother
Video
Cedar Creek Powerlifting wins first boys title since 2006, sixth overall
Video
West Ouachita powers past Ruston in District softball clash
Video
Man who shot ex-NFL star released on bond
Community
Home for the Holidays
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway 2021!
EAT LOCAL!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
State Farm Good News
TWIN CITY OUTDOOR’S YARD OF THE WEEK 2020
NBC 10 Salutes
FOX 14 Spotlight
El Dorado Community Christmas Tree
El Dorado Ice Skating Rink
Top Stories
Volunteers needed to help clean up the zoo this Saturday
Video
Atmos Energy donates bus to OMCAP
Video
In The Garden: Snakes in Louisiana
Video
Four Free Concerts in April hosted by the Arts Council! Welcome the New Season with Spring Brown Bag Concerts
Lifestyle
Project Roadblock
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
Air Service
Ameriprise Financial
FastServ Medical
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Hogan Insurance
Kens Coffee
Magickal Mystic
Level Tech
Contest
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Take a look at the candidates running for Mayor of Bastrop
News
by:
Chris Pinkston
Posted:
Mar 19, 2021 / 06:05 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Mar 19, 2021 / 06:05 AM CDT
Don't Miss
MPD HEAT breaks up rap music video shoot, arrest two men
“Snowbird Bob” pleads guilty to PPP laundering in Arkansas, wire fraud in Louisiana
1st-degree murder suspect accidentally released from Lafayette arrested in Georgia
Video
KTVE/KARD weather team covers several severe weather threats on St. Patrick’s Day
Louisiana State games to be held in Monroe
Don't Miss
Take a look at the candidates running for Mayor of Bastrop
Video
Volunteers needed to help clean up the zoo this Saturday
Video
State Superintendent visits Livingston Parish Schools
Video
UPDATE: Missing woman in El Dorado found safe, according to police
1st-degree murder suspect accidentally released from Lafayette arrested in Georgia
Video
Atmos Energy donates bus to OMCAP
Video
Celebrating “318 Day”
Video
Trending Stories
MPD HEAT breaks up rap music video shoot, arrest two men
“Snowbird Bob” pleads guilty to PPP laundering in Arkansas, wire fraud in Louisiana
1st-degree murder suspect accidentally released from Lafayette arrested in Georgia
Video
KTVE/KARD weather team covers several severe weather threats on St. Patrick’s Day
Louisiana State games to be held in Monroe