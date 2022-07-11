WEST MONROE La (KTVE/KARD) — Playing in her final WNBA all-star game, Minnesota lynx forward Sylvia Fowles did what she needed to do to make it a memorable one as she threw down a thunderous dunk to lead team Wilson to a 134 to 122 victory over team Stewart on Sunday afternoon.



Fowles was named a co-captain with las vegas aces forward A’ja Wilson as a tribute to her 15-year career and a hall of fame-bound career. Getting the start at center, later in the second Fowles had seven points, nine rebounds, and six assists before dropping the hammer on a breakaway in the second quarter off the steal after double-teaming Jackie Young.

It was the second all-star game dunk for Fowles, with her first one coming in 2009, her slam drew an electrifying ovation from the packed crowd in Chicago.

After being eliminated in the first round of Saturday’s 3-point contest in Las Vegas aces guard Kelsey plum said to the media “I’m not a rack shooter, I’m more of a game shooter.”

Kelsey earned the WNBA all-star game MVP honor as she tied the all-star scoring record with 30 points her 12 made field goals were an all-star game record.

Plum tied Minnesota lynx legend Maya Moore’s all-star game scoring record in 2015 and helped aces teammate A’ja Wilson remain undefeated as an all-star captain after her team rolled past Breanna Stewart’s before a crowd of 9,572.

WNBA star Brittney Griner was honored during the league’s all-star game amid her ongoing legal battle in Russia.

Griner was named an honorary starter for the game, with her fellow league mates all sporting her name and jersey number on their warmup gear and game jerseys.

Griner, who is an eight-time all-star and w-n-b-a champion, has been detained in Russia since February after vape canisters with cannabis oil allegedly were found in her luggage at an airport in Moscow.

The 31-year-old faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of large-scale transportation of drugs.

The white house said president Biden called Griner’s wife on Wednesday to assure her that he’s doing all he can to obtain the athlete’s release, and get her back on the court with her teammates as soon as possible.