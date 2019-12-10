Suspect wanted in connection with Canal Street shooting arrested in St. Mary Parish

BALDWIN, La. (KLFY)- The U.S. Marshal’s Office have arrested one suspect and have issued a warrant for a second in a mass shooting on Canal Street in New Orleans on Dec. 1.

New Orleans police have confirmed that 21-year-old Stafford Starks of Baldwin was arrested Tuesday at his home.

His charges include attempted second degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and aggravated obstruction of justice.

Starks will be extradited back to Orleans Parish to face those charges, New Orleans Police confirmed.

Police said several of the victims in the shooting were from the St. Mary Parish area.

A warrant has been issued for a second suspect, 22-year-old LaBryson Polidor, of Jeanerette, (see below) according to New Orleans Police.

This is a developing that we will continue to follow throughout the evening and provide new information as it becomes available.