OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Opelousas Police have identified suspects in the Mia St. double homicide in Opelousas with 1 being arrested and the other wanted.

Investigators were able to obtain arrest warrants for two men with the following charges:

2 counts of first degree murder

3 counts of attempted first degree murder

Home invasion

Felon in possession of a firearm

Investigators were led to Baton Rouge on Thursday, April 28, where they located one of the suspects, Felton James Martin of Lafayette. He was arrested and transported to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Department and booked.

Felton James Martin mugshot

Police are still looking for the other suspect, Davieontray Breaux of Lafayette. If anyone sees Breaux, he should be considered armed and dangerous and you are asked to contact law enforcement.

Wanted: Davieontray Breaux

Multiple agencies assisted in the investigation including; Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Department, Lafayette Police Department, Homeland Security, Attorney General Office, Louisiana State Police, East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Department.