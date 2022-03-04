WASHINGTON PARISH, La (BRPROUD) — Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the Pub Lounge on South Columbia Street in Bogalusa on Thursday evening.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered the pub owner Marl Wayne Smith was murdered and the ATM machine inside of the pub had been destroyed with all of the money taken.

“Please look closely at this picture and help us identify this cold-blooded killer so we can put him in jail where he belongs,” stated Sheriff Randy Seal. “He must be brought to justice!”

Anyone with information about this murder, please call Detective Captain Tom Anderson at 985-661-2024. Callers may remain anonymous.