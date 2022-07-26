

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A 52-year-old man was arrested Monday and charged with possessing and distributing a cocktail of cocaine and another opioid labeled “Gray Death.”

According to New Iberia Police, Monday’s seizure followed a report from a concerned citizen about illegal drug activity at a home in the 1100 block of Rene Street.

During a search of the residence, police said, they located approximately 1.3 ounces of suspected cocaine, 8 grams of suspected gray death, 5-1/2 pills of suspected sildenafil citrate, 3 packets of suspected suboxone, and 2 ounces of suspected marijuana.

Cedric Demouchet was arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail

New Iberia Police urges its citizens to report suspicious activity and says information can be reported

anonymously by calling the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306 or the Iberia Parish Crimestoppers at (337) 364-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the P3 app on your smart