Suspect wanted in St. Charles Parish mass shooting investigation

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KILLONA, La. (WGNO) — Police in St. Charles Parish search for a suspect who is accused of shooting five people and ultimately killing a man on November 9.

On Tuesday, the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office issued an arrest warrant for 19-year-old Johtre Isaiah Scott of Edgard, Louisiana. He is wanted on four counts of attempted murder and one count of first-degree murder.

Scott is accused of shooting five people:

Police describe Scott as a 5’7 Black man weighing around 200 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who knows where Scott is or who has any information on the shooting should contact Detective Amanda Buchanan of the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 783-6807 or (985) 783-1135.

Police in St. Charles Parish search for a suspect who is accused of shooting five people and ultimately killing a man on November 9 (Photo: St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office).

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-877-903-STOP and could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories