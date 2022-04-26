BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The 2022 Regular Legislative Session is underway.

On Tuesday, April 26, a bill from State Senator Regina Barrow took center stage.

Bill SB252 was on the agenda at Tuesday’s Senate Committee on Judiciary C meeting.

The bill would provide “for surgical castration of persons convicted of certain

crimes when the victim is under the age of thirteen.”

The committee meeting started a little after 10 a.m.

The full legislative agenda for this meeting can be found below: