“Get used to having to qualify for a big race I’m used to it by now.” says John Cohen

For the first time in four years, john cohen’s ny racing returns to the nascar cup series. This time with an updated vehicle.

John Cohen is the owner of New York racing and a GSU football alum. He shares “They really loved what we were doing with the Grambling State University on the car and for me it was more or less I wanted to give back to my HBCU.”

The GSU football alum, who even played when Eddie Robinson recorded his 400th victory, is bringing the gram fam to the Daytona 500. His car, designed by artist, Brenden Drapo includes the university’s logo displayed proudly.”

“He was really particular about the Grambling tiger stripes on the car and he just feels like its a winning looking car and I agree with him.” says Cohen

New York racing has existed since 2009, competing in 24 races. Sunday’s return to the Daytona 500, is the first time since the coca cola 600 in 2018, they’ll race. They’ve enlisted the help of Nascar veteran Greg Biffle.”

We were talking for a year and a half now I told him when I manufactured a Chevy Chevy stepped on board for me for our team to be competitive, once that came into play Greg said hey lets do it.” says Cohen

John Cohen gives his credit of New York racing’s journey to Cohen’s time under coach Robinson.

“He was so detailed with how he wanted his players to grow up as men coach was just a person who really cared about his players and really cared about making men out of them.” says Cohen