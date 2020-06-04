Summer feeding program continues at Carroll Junior High

Carroll Junior High is just one of the five locations for this year’s summer feeding program in Ouachita Parish.

Stephanie Weaver, child nutrition director, says just because school is out does not mean kids don’t need to eat. The program’s main mission is to help families get the nutrition they need for their kids.

All parents or guardians need to do is fill out a sheet stating how many children they will be feeding and have the paper at hand when arriving to the sites.

“We also want everybody to know that we are back open feeding. We are here every day from 10:30 to 12 feeding at our five sites monday through Thursday,” says Weaver.

The program will be available to families in the area until July 10th.

