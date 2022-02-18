WASHINGTON, D.C. (BRPROUD) — The Giffords Law Center’s annual gun law score card grades and ranks all 50 states on their gun laws. Out of 50 states, 24 received F’s. The report showed that states with stronger gun laws have lower gun-related death rates and saves more lives.

Louisiana received an F due to its “dangerously” weak gun laws. According to Giffords Law Center, 1,183 people died in Louisiana due to firearm injuries in 2020, representing a 19% increase in the gun death rate for the state since 2019. The increase in gun deaths was primarily driven by increases in gun homicides, which comprised 63% of all gun deaths in the state in 2020. The study stated from 2019 to 2020, the gun homicide rate rose 38%.

“2021 was yet another difficult year for our country. Too many communities had to reckon with the trauma and pain of surging gun violence, armed hate, and racial discrimination—all in the midst of the ongoing pandemic,” said Robyn Thomas, executive director of Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence. “What our Scorecard shows, year after year, is that it is possible to bring an end to this senseless violence. States with strong gun safety laws have fewer gun deaths—but trafficking leaves residents of these states vulnerable, too. We must see this progress must extend to every single state across the nation. We hope the Gun Law Scorecard will continue to serve as a resource for our elected officials who understand that getting a passing grade can be a matter of life and death.”

The law center said from 2019 to 2020, the gun suicide rate decreased by 8%.

In 2021, Louisiana required that concealed carry applicants demonstrate shooting proficiency and safe handling of a handgun.

To view the fact sheet on Louisiana’s gun violence, click here.

To learn more about Louisiana’s ranking, view the scorecard here.