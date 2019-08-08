STUDY: Louisiana ranked #10 in increase in seat belt use

(8/8/2019) — A study from Quote Wizard by Lending Tree shows Louisiana is ranked number 10 in states with the most growth in people using seat belts.

Louisiana saw a 42% increase in seat belt usage from 2000-2017. Arkansas tied for #14, and Mississippi tied for #6

Statistics show that more than 50% of teens and adults who died in crashes in 2016 were not buckled at the time of the accident. But because different areas have varying laws, seat belt usage rates differ from state to state.



Quote Wizard’s team of analysts looked at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) data to compare seat belt usage from 2000 to 2017. They found which states had the highest rate of improvement (and those who decreased) based on usage among drivers in fatal crashes.



You can see the full list of state rankings here: https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/states-with-the-highest-increase-in-seat-belt-usage



